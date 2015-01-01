Abstract

Promoting accessibility and expanding transportation options are at the center of many livability programs. Using the 2017 Oregon Livability Survey administered in three regions in Oregon, this paper studies the livability impacts of accessibility and transportation options in the broader context of residential preferences and choices.



FINDINGS show that residents valued accessibility and transportation options in both livability conceptualization and their residential choice process within a similar a hierarchy of preferences. Expanding accessibility and transportation options can enhance livability, but its effectiveness is limited if other situational factors critical to residents' residential choice are not adequately addressed.

Language: en