SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yang Y, Lewis R, Parker R. Plan. Pract. Res. 2022; 37(6): 650-672.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02697459.2021.2024968

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Promoting accessibility and expanding transportation options are at the center of many livability programs. Using the 2017 Oregon Livability Survey administered in three regions in Oregon, this paper studies the livability impacts of accessibility and transportation options in the broader context of residential preferences and choices.

FINDINGS show that residents valued accessibility and transportation options in both livability conceptualization and their residential choice process within a similar a hierarchy of preferences. Expanding accessibility and transportation options can enhance livability, but its effectiveness is limited if other situational factors critical to residents' residential choice are not adequately addressed.


Language: en

Keywords

accessibility; housing choice; Livability; residential preference; transportation options

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print