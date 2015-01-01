|
Citation
|
Fafoutellis P, Plymenos-Papageorgas J, Vlahogianni EI. Journal of Big Data Analytics in Transportation 2022; 4(1): 73-84.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Lane changing has been highlighted as one of the main causes of near misses and road accidents both in urban road networks and highways. During the last decade, a significant effort has been made by researchers to model and predict the exact time a driver starts a lane changing maneuver and to investigate the factors that may affect the above decision. However, lane changing at intersections remains an under-researched area due to the complexity of the maneuvers and the need for very detailed trajectory data. In this paper, a methodology for modeling the likelihood of lane changing at intersections is proposed based on a comprehensive feature extraction mechanism, which attempts to quantify the favorability of the surrounding environment towards lane changing and simple LSTM modeling structures. The models are trained on data coming from a highly congested intersection in the city of Athens (Greece).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intersection; Lane change; Lane changing maneuver; Space–time adequacy; Trajectory data; UAV