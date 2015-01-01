Abstract

In case a motorcycle is designed in a way that the weave mode is stabilized, the wobble mode tends to be unstable; similarly, when attempting to stabilize the wobble mode, the weave mode is likely to turn unstable. In this study, we investigated the effect of changing the extent of force acting on both modes using the energy flow method, and estimated the factors that affect the compatibility of the two modes. The results show that, in most cases, the front frame elements that show conflicting changes directly affect the coefficients of the equation of motion. Moreover, the stability of the compatible type often varies owing to changes in eigenvectors.

Language: ja