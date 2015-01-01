SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nakayama S, Yamakado M, Kano Y, Abe M. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(5): 1107-1112.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.1107

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

L : torque of the load]


Extension of the applicable range of the method of quantitatively evaluating the steering characteristics with the primary delay parameter τL of the identified driver model using the steering angle and traveling locus at the time of lane change is studied. In this report, the same vehicle motion (lateral motion and yaw motion) is realized by a driving simulator, and the evaluation results are reported in which only the driving environment factors such as the holdability of the driver's seat are changed.


Language: ja

Keywords

Driver model; Driver parameter τL; Driving environment; Driving posture; Driving simulator; Seat

