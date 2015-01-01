SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kuniyuki H, Shima T, Yoshida T, Kitano T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(5): 1125-1130.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.1125

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Accurate occupant injury prediction is important for Advance Automatic Collision Notification in accidents. In previous report, it was found that vehicle body deformation information was needed to improve injury prediction. This paper studied vehicle body deformation factor for occupant injury prediction in side impact crashes using an accident database in the U.S.(NASS-CDS) and constructed injury prediction model using those factors. As a result, roof deformation factor is found to be important for improving injury prediction model. The analytical method using photos of deformed vehicles was considered to measure the roof deformation in NASS-CDS accident cases. Roof deformations with 30 cm and above have a higher odds ratio of 2.944 compared to those below 30 cm. Therefore, this factor is considered to be included in injury prediction model with sensitivity improved to approximately 88% from the conventional model.


Language: en

Keywords

Accident investigation and analysis; Advanced Automatic Collision Notification; Injury prediction; Safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print