SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tanaka Y, Hosokawa N, Matsui Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 701-706.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.701

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This research is to confirm the influence of the difference of the attachment methods of booster seats to the safety performance of child occupants by sled experiments. As a result, in the frontal impact sled experiments, the phenomena, which the slipping up of the seatbelt to the neck and the submarining, were occurred under the bellow 2 combination conditions. 1. Occupant moved forward largely because of the seatbelt structure and 2. Occupant was seated in booster seat fixed by ISOFIX attachment. The occurrences of these phenomena would increase the risk to the child occupant's neck and abdomen.


Language: ja

Keywords

child restraint system; ISOFIX booster seat; Q dummy; Safety; seat belt condition; submarining

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print