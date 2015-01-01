Abstract

This research is to confirm the influence of the difference of the attachment methods of booster seats to the safety performance of child occupants by sled experiments. As a result, in the frontal impact sled experiments, the phenomena, which the slipping up of the seatbelt to the neck and the submarining, were occurred under the bellow 2 combination conditions. 1. Occupant moved forward largely because of the seatbelt structure and 2. Occupant was seated in booster seat fixed by ISOFIX attachment. The occurrences of these phenomena would increase the risk to the child occupant's neck and abdomen.

Language: ja