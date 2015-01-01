SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abe H, Mizuno K, Tanaka Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 337-342.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.337

Slipping of the lap belt from the anterior superior iliac spine (ASIS) during frontal impacts is an important issue because it can cause injuries to the abdomen. In this study, the abdominal and the femur shape of the occupants and position of the lap belt, seat pan angle, lap belt pretensioner and the position of the ASIS w.r.t the lap belt were examined to investigate the occurrence of submarine. The human model with a flat abdomen and thick thighs, can lead to submarining depending on the belt anchor position, seat pan shape and lap belt pretensioner.


Language: ja

anthropomorphic dummy; Occupant protection; Safety; Seat belt; Submarining

