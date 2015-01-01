Abstract

In automated driving, traffic light information is essential to determine whether to pass through an intersection. No matter how accurately automated vehicles can recognize traffic lights, when the signal suddenly turns yellow while approaching an intersection, the vehicle will need to decelerate suddenly to stop. In this study, road-to-vehicle communication provides automated vehicles with the signal state and the time to change the state, and aims to reduce the rapid deceleration. Then, it was found that the deceleration could be reduced from more than about -3.0[m/s2] to less than about -1.5[m/s2] through simulation and verification in the real environment.

Language: ja