Aoki K, Hirano A, Shinkai H, Yamauchi S, Takeda N, Inagami M, Yonekawa T, Shimazaki K, Aoki H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 500-504.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.500

The aim of this study is to collect basic data for the prevention of accidents caused by pedal misapplication among the elderly. We hypothesized that frequent pedal changes in parking lots would increase the variance of the foot position on the brake pedal. We install on-dash cams in cars owned by elderly drivers and asked them to drive freely. The results supported the hypothesis. It is possible that this large variance may be a cause of the pedal misapplication.


Language: ja

Drive Recorder; Elderly person; Human engineering; Operation

