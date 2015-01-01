SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brashier NM. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2022; 49: e101504.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.copsyc.2022.101504

36577227

Conspiracy theories explain distressing events as malevolent actions by powerful groups. Why do people believe in secret plots when other explanations are more probable? On the one hand, conspiracy theorists seem to disregard accuracy; they tend to endorse mutually incompatible conspiracies, think intuitively, use heuristics, and hold other irrational beliefs. But by definition, conspiracy theorists reject the mainstream explanation for an event, often in favor of a more complex account. They exhibit a general distrust of others and expend considerable effort to find 'evidence' supporting their beliefs. In searching for answers, conspiracy theorists likely expose themselves to misleading information online and overestimate their own knowledge. Understanding when elaboration and cognitive effort might backfire is crucial, as conspiracy beliefs lead to political disengagement, environmental inaction, prejudice, and support for violence.


Language: en

Heuristics; Cognitive effort; Conspiracy beliefs; Deliberation; Information seeking

