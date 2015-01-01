|
Citation
|
Adamietz B, Schönberg G. Rofo 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Das traumatische Uroperitoneum nach Fahrradsturz
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36577432
|
Abstract
|
Traumatic bladder ruptures (THR) leading to a uroperitoneum are rare (10%). However, 83% of all pelvic fractures are associated with THR [Cass AS et al. Urol Clin North Am 1989; 16(2):254-257]. In the uroperitoneum, urine leaks from the bladder into the peritoneum. Traumatic ruptures usually occur as a result of blunt injuries with a full bladder. A distinction is made between extraperitoneal ruptures (80-90% of cases) and intraperitoneal ruptures (15-20% of cases) as well as mixed forms (12% of cases) [Novelline RA et al. Radiol Clin N Am 1999; 37(3):591-612]. While extraperitoneal ruptures (grade II-III) are treated conservatively with urinary diversion, intraperitoneal ruptures (grade IV-V according to AAST [American Association for Surgery of Trauma]) and mixed ruptures should always be repaired surgically [Vaccaro JP et al. radiographs 2000; 20(5): 1373-1381]. The non-traumatic uroperitoneum usually occurs after gynecological operations in 0.2% after caesarean section or in 3.2% after hysterectomy [Armenakas NA et al. J Am Coll Surg. 2004; 198(1):78-82]. If a THR is misdiagnosed, the mortality for the patient increases to up to 80% [Ruston MA BJU Int 1988; 62(6): 616-617]. Therefore, the exact and early diagnosis is crucial for the right therapy. [Google Scholar translation]
Language: de