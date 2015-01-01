|
Dash GF, Gizer IR, Slutske WS. Drug Alcohol Depend. Rep. 2022; 5: e100123.
36591566
BACKGROUND: Prescription opioid misuse (POM) is often implicated in heroin initiation, despite evidence that POM does not predict heroin initiation any better than other drug use. Additionally, prescription misuse and illicit use behaviors tend to respectively "cluster" together. This study aimed to test a series of theory-driven factor models to explore how POM and heroin use are situated within the broader constellation of drug use that typically occurs alongside opioid (mis)use.
Structural equation modeling; Drug use; Substance use disorder; Heroin; NESARC; Prescription opioids