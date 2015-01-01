SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kung JY, Ly K, Shiri A. Health Info. Libr. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Health Libraries Group, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/hir.12473

36598110

BACKGROUND: Twitter is rich in data for text and data analytics research, with the ability to capture trends.

OBJECTIVES: This study examines Canadian tweets on marijuana legalization and terminology used. Presented as a case study, Twitter analytics will demonstrate the varied applications of how this kind of research method may be used to inform library practice.

METHODS: Twitter API was used to extract a subset of tweets using seven relevant hashtags. Using open-source programming tools, the sampled tweets were analysed between September to November 2018, identifying themes, frequently used terms, sentiment, and co-occurring hashtags.

RESULTS: More than 1,176,000 tweets were collected. The most popular hashtag co-occurrence, two hashtags appearing together, was #cannabis and #CdnPoli. There was a high variance in the sentiment analysis of all collected tweets but most scores had neutral sentiment.

DISCUSSION: The case study presents text-mining applications relevant to help make informed decisions in library practice through service analysis, quality analysis, and collection analysis.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings from sentiment analysis may determine usage patterns from users. There are several ways in which libraries may use text mining to make evidence-informed decisions such as examining all possible terminologies used by the public to help inform comprehensive evidence synthesis projects and build taxonomies for digital libraries and repositories.


Language: en

evaluation; data mining; social media; information services; text mining; thesaurus

