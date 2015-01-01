|
Citation
Wolff JC, Maron M, Chou T, Hood E, Sodano S, Cheek S, Thompson E, Donise K, Katz E, Mannix M. Adm. Policy Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36609956
Abstract
Over the past decade, healthcare providers nationwide have contended with a growing boarding crisis as pediatric patients await psychiatric treatment in emergency departments (EDs). COVID-19 has exacerbated this urgent youth mental health crisis, driving EDs to act as crisis units. Journey mapping is a robust methodology with which to examine strengths and challenges in patient care workflows such as boarding and emergency psychiatric care. Psychiatric, emergency medicine, and hospitalist providers serving patients boarding at a northeastern children's hospital participated in semi-structured qualitative interviews. Investigators conducted directed content analysis with an inductive approach to identify facilitators, barriers, and persistent needs of boarding patients, which were summarized in a patient journey map.
Language: en
Keywords
Psychiatry; Suicide; Mental health; Emergency medicine