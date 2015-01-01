Abstract

Automobile bumper beam which is one of the most important safety parts during front crash accident, is mainly subjected to a bending load and plays a key role in absorbing energy in collisions and protecting occupants. In this study, firstly a benchmark study about the material, manufacturing method and key external dimensions of bumper beam was performed. It is found that it has mainly the following kinds of structures: steel or aluminum press forming, steel roll forming and aluminum extrusion. And then steel roll-formed and aluminum extruded bumper beams which have a characteristic of constant cross section along the longitudinal direction were chosen, and a comparative study of crash performance and lightweight effect was conducted via numerical simulation. In which, the lightest aluminum extruded bumper beams according to required performance were obtained by using optimization design technology and the design guidance for thickness values of bumper beam walls became clear. The applicable areas of steel roll-formed part and aluminum extrusion were clarified by comparing the structural results of five types of external dimensions.



鋼板製ロールフォームとアルミ押出バンパーを対象に，衝突性能及び軽量化効果の横並び評価を行った．アルミ押出バンパービームは，最適化技術を使用すること，要求性能に応じる最軽量構造を求め，肉厚配分の設計指針を明確にできた．５種類の外形寸法の構造結果を比較するにより，鋼板製ロールフォームとアルミ押出材の適用領域を判明できた．

