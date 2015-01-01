SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Salducci M, Shaholli D. Clin. Ter. 2023; 174(1): 93-96.

(Copyright © 2023, Societa Editrice Universo)

10.7417/CT.2023.2503

36655651

The Authors, after a broad examination of the operating methods of inail (National Institute for Accident Insurance at Work) for the correct assessment and indentification of workplace bullying, carried out a comparative evaluation on the various diagnostic tests in the forensic psychiatric field for this occupational problem.


Language: en

Humans; Italy; *Occupational Stress; *Occupational Diseases; *Occupational Medicine; INAIL; Psychiatric tests; Workplace bullying; Workplace/psychology

