Abstract

CONTEXT: Toppling televisions (TVs) are a source of childhood injury but meta-analysis has not assessed the likelihood of TV injuries in children.



OBJECTIVE: To present pooled results for injuries, following a systematic review. DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE, Scopus, Google Scholar and EMBASE databases were searched to 5 December 2022. STUDY SELECTION: Included studies met the following criteria: (1) assessed toppling TV injuries in paediatric populations; (2) reported point estimates as an OR or enabled its calculation and (3) used a comparison group. DATA EXTRACTION: A standardised form was used to include information on publication year, study design, population type, country, sample size, mean age, risk factors, point estimates or data used to calculate ORs.



RESULTS: A total of 12 803 TV injuries were identified (five studies). Head and neck injuries (OR: 2.13, 95% CI: 1.21 to 3.75) and hospital admission (OR: 2.28, 95% CI: 1.80 to 2.90) were more likely in children aged under 6 years than over 6 years. Conversely, torso injuries were less likely in younger children (OR: 0.60, 95% CI: 0.51 to 0.70). Children under 6 were two and a half times more likely to die or be admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) as a result of toppling TVs, although this was not statistically significant. Males did not sustain more TV injuries than females.



CONCLUSIONS: Children aged under 6 years are more likely to die, sustain head injuries and require hospital treatment from toppling TVs. Strategies for injury prevention must go beyond warning labels to include community education, promotion and use of tip restraint devices, mandatory safety standards and a commitment from manufacturers to improve TV sets stability.

