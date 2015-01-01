|
Soenen C, Van Overmeire R, Six S, Bilsen J, De Backer L, Glazemakers I. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36708052
INTRODUCTION: Aggression by patients against healthcare workers is a global recurring phenomenon in mental healthcare. Discrepancies in defining aggression can lead to differences in judgement, which in turn causes difficulties in managing aggression. The multidisciplinary nature of mental healthcare makes a standardized definition an even more pressing matter. No studies, however, were found exploring the way different disciplines approach the definition of aggression. Although traditional methods of managing aggression rely on coercive methods, current research favors the use of non-coercive measures.
mental healthcare; nurses; Defining aggression; psychologists