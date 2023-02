Abstract

According to the China's National Standard Diagnostic Criteria of Occupational Diseases, occupational acute chemical poisoning refers to the short-term exposure of workers to several chemicals during production, resulting in corresponding organ damage. Herein, we report a case of chemical eye injuries and aspiration pneumonia caused by acute chemical poisoning in the chemical industry.



The patient was a 21-year-old male with 3 months of work experience and no previously reported health issues. The patient carried out the acidification oil press process as part of his job. The acidification pool (3.0 m×3.5 m×3.0 m) at the factory contains a variety of animal, plant, crude, and acidification oils; methanol; sulfuric acid; gases derived from fatty acid waste; waste-water; etc., accounting for approximately one-third of the pool volume. All workers wore overalls, disposable masks, rubber gloves, and rubber shoes...

