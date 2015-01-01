Abstract

Teacher wellbeing is critical for effective implementation of positive education programs (Quinlan 2017; Slemp et al. 2017). Yet, few studies have explored teachers' experiences of wellbeing, and how to enhance their wellbeing, beyond a focus on their individual practices. This case study examines teachers' perceptions of leadership practices that influenced their wellbeing in an urban high-school in New Zealand. Purposive sampling was used to select three 'high wellbeing' and three 'low wellbeing' teachers, who then participated in semi-structured interviews and completed a wellbeing journal. This article focuses on the leadership actions that teachers identified as enhancing their well-being (feeling valued, meaningful professional development, agency in decision making) and the essential skills leaders demonstrated (relationship building, contextual competence, social and emotional competence) that influenced teacher wellbeing. A model of positive school leadership is presented which outlines recommendations for leaders to enhance teacher wellbeing.

