Abstract

In recent years, emerging sensing and detection technologies have been adopted to enhance safety in many construction sites. In this paper, we proposed to use a radio frequency identification (RFID) system, which consists of RFID readers, semi-passive tags and an Internet of Things (IoT) network, to prevent accidents on construction sites. The proposed system with multiple functions is versatile for different situations. Firstly, it can effectively detect the entry/exit activities when workers carrying tags access a site. Such a record is essential in daily project management. Secondly, the system can be programmed to flexibly create various virtual zones of different sizes and shapes. The virtual zones are usually hazardous ones that anyone cannot approach and enter. The semi-passive tag will warn an intruder if someone intentionally or accidentally intrudes the zones. A warning message is generated and sent to the remote server in real-time via the IoT network. Lastly, by adopting the advanced LoRa technology in the IoT network, the sensed data can be wirelessly transmitted over a longer distance than other wireless technologies, such as WiFi and Bluetooth, thereby reducing the number of transmission hops and improving the transmission efficiency.

Language: en