|
Citation
|
Zhao Q. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e1129979.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36733414
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention in a Changing World (July 2021 to June 2022) was a special research project conducted during the global spread of COVID-19. Our project editors were concerned that individuals' mental wellness could be vulnerable due to the pandemic and other concurrent natural or man-made disasters (e.g., earthquakes and regional conflicts). Moreover, bereavement, unemployment, and economic recession due to these disasters could further build up emotional stress upon the public. Meanwhile, pandemic regulations administered in each community (e.g., lockdowns and social distancing measures) might further undermine social support. Consequently, the risk of suicidal ideation and behavior during these changing times could be concerning. This project aims to follow the above research concerns. In total, 14 studies were published via this research project, with dedications by 103 authors, 26 reviewers, and five editors. Five essential research questions were discussed among these researchers:
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; suicide prevention; self-esteem; mental health promotion; mental vulnerability