Abstract

Due to the unique physical and psychosocial characteristics of this age group, it is expected that the characteristics of elderly suicides are different from other groups. Knowing the characteristics of elderly suicides guides prevention strategies. The objective of this study was to evaluate the demographic characteristics, methods and reasons for suicide in elderly suicide cases using the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute between 2002 and 2019. Of the completed suicides among older adults, 4,208 (74%) cases were men and 1,481 (26%) were women. Crude suicide rates of all elderly age groups were higher than the general population. Illness was the most common reason for suicide. The second leading cause of suicide was marital conflicts in women, while financial difficulties were observed in men. Hanging was the most common method in both genders. It is remarkable that the use of gunshot considerably increases as years progress and the ratio of men (n:962) to women (n:16) reach 60. Considering these findings together with epidemiologic data predicting that this increase in the elderly population will almost double within less than 30 years, it is apparent that suicide is a major issue among older adults.

Language: en