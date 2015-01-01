SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li M, Wu L, Qin Y. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1078332.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1078332

36895749

PMC9990417

PURPOSE: Drawing on social information processing theory and social comparison theory, we test how mentors' daily ostracism triggers protégés' envy, thus leading to decreased in-role performance and increased displaced aggression.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: Using an experience sampling study across three work weeks, the study provided theoretical and empirical examinations of dynamic, within-person processes related to mentors' ostracism.

FINDINGS: Mentors' daily ostracism triggers protégés' envy, which mediates the effect of mentors' daily ostracism on protégés' displaced aggression and in-role performance. Our findings supported our hypothesis of the buffering effect of mentorship quality on the negative effect of mentors' ostracism on protégés' envy but did not show a significant moderating effect on the mediating effect of protégés' emotions between mentors' daily ostracism and protégés' behaviors.

RESEARCH LIMITATIONS/IMPLICATIONS: Our study focused on the victims of mentors' ostracism on a daily basis. We constructed an overarching theoretical model to investigate how, why, and when mentors' daily ostracism leads to protégés' emotional and behavioral variability.

PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: The study provided how to cope with ostracism and envy.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE: We discuss the theoretical implications of our findings for research on mentors' ostracism, protégés' emotions, and protégés' behaviors.


Language: en

displaced aggression; envy; experience sampling methodology; in-role performance; mentors’ ostracism; mentorship quality

