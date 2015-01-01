|
Kelly M, Mitchell I, Walker I, Mears J, Scholz B. BMC Palliat. Care 2023; 22(1): e21.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36899357
BACKGROUND: Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe and profoundly impact the end-of-life care experience, including service provision. There is a paucity of research examining healthcare workers' experiences in responding to care demands when disasters strike. This research aimed to fill this gap by exploring end-of-life care providers' perceptions of the impact of natural disasters on end-of-life care.
Pandemics; Natural disasters; Qualitative study; Caregivers; Patients; End of life care; Epidemics; Health personnel; Life support care; Palliative care