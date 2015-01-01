Abstract

BACKGROUND: Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe and profoundly impact the end-of-life care experience, including service provision. There is a paucity of research examining healthcare workers' experiences in responding to care demands when disasters strike. This research aimed to fill this gap by exploring end-of-life care providers' perceptions of the impact of natural disasters on end-of-life care.



METHODS: Between Feb 2021-June 2021 ten in-depth semi-structured interviews were conducted with healthcare professionals providing end-of-life care during recent natural disasters, COVID-19, and/or fires and floods. Interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed, and analysed using a hybrid inductive and deductive thematic approach.



RESULTS: The overarching theme from the healthcare workers' accounts was of being unable to provide effective compassionate and quality care - "I can't make all this work." They spoke of the considerable burdens the system imposed on them, of being overextended and overwhelmed, having their roles overturned, and losing the human element of care for those at end-of-life.



CONCLUSION: There is urgent need to pioneer effective solutions to minimise the distress of healthcare professionals in delivering end-of-life care in disaster contexts, and to improve the experience of those dying.

