Abstract

Arsenic and its compounds are widely found in nature. They are often absorbed into the human body through the respiratory tract, skin and digestive tract, and distributed throughout the body through the blood. It is more common in coal burning arsenic poisoning and drinking water arsenic poisoning. In recent years, arsenic poisoning related to industrial production has also been reported. Two cases of hydrogen arsenide poisoning related to industrial production were reported and analyzed in order to improve the treatment level.

Language: en