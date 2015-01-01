|
Rashid S, Ullah A, Satti DI, Malik J, Iqbal H, Mehmoodi A, Ashraf W. Curr. Probl. Cardiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36921651
OBJECTIVE: This survey aimed to investigate the extent of bullying among junior physicians in cardiology departments, by way of an anonymous web-based questionnaire in Pakistan METHODS: A survey of Pakistan cardiology trainees was piloted as a cross-sectional qualitative survey of junior cardiologists (including resident physicians and senior registrars) from teaching institutes all over Pakistan. Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised (NAQ-R) was used as the tool for monitoring and reporting bullying nationwide.
ischemic heart disease; psychological impact; racisms