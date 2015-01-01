Abstract

Diabetes mellitus type 2 is a major chronic condition that is considered common among elderly people, with multiple potential complications that could contribute to falls. However, this concept is not well understood; thus, the aim of this study is to estimate the prevalence of falls among diabetes patients.



METHODS: In this observational cross-sectional study, 309 diabetic patients aged 60 years or more who visited the primary healthcare centers of the Ministry of National Guard - Health Affairs in Jeddah were chosen via convenience sampling method. To collect the data, a structured Fall Risk Assessment questionnaire and Fall Efficacy Score scale were used.



RESULTS: The mean age of the participants was estimated to be 68.5 (SD: 7.4) years. Among the participants, 48.2% have fallen before, and 63.1% of them suffered falls in the past 12 months. The results showed that gait problems were independently associated with a higher likelihood of falls among elderly patients [odds ratio (OR)=1.98; 95% CI: 1.08-3.62; P=0.026]. Based on the linear regression analysis, we identified the following risk factors for lower falls efficacy: having gait problems (β=12.50; 95% CI: 7.38-17.6; P<0.001), balance difficulties (β=6.58; 95% CI: 1.35-11.8; P=0.014), and neurological/cognitive impairments (β=9.62; 95% CI: 3.89-15.4; P=0.001), as well as having poor sleep quality (β=8.11, 95% CI: 3.32-12.9; P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: This paper suggests that diabetes mellitus is an independent fall risk factor among the elderly. Therefore, identifying such patients as being at higher risk and prompt referral to a specialist falls clinic is recommended.

Language: en