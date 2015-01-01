|
Oluka EM, Dossen SB, Ebuenyi ID. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2022; 43: e199.
(Copyright © 2022, African Field Epidemiology Network)
36942136
In the past decade, Nigeria has been experiencing worsening flooding. Beyond the physical injuries caused, it can impact the mental health of affected individuals. While new mental health disorders can emerge, exacerbation of preexisting mental conditions are common in the aftermath of flooding. Therefore, it is critical to integrate mental health and psychosocial support as part of the emergency response available to affected populations on both short-term and long-term basis.
Language: en
Humans; Nigeria; mental health; Flooding; Floods; rehabilitation; *Mental Health; *Mental Disorders/epidemiology/therapy; psychosocial support; Psychosocial Support Systems