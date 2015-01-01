|
Deng A, Yang Y, Li Y, Huang M, Li L, Lu Y, Chen W, Yuan R, Ju Y, Liu B, Zhang Y. Zhong Nan Da Xue Xue Bao Yi Xue Ban 2023; 48(1): 84-91.
(Copyright © 2023, Zhong Nan Da Xue Xue Bao)
36935181
OBJECTIVES: Firefighters are prone to suffer from psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the workplace, and have a poor prognosis after PTSD. Reliable models for predicting PTSD allow for effective identification and intervention for patients with early PTSD. By collecting the psychological traits, psychological states and work situations of firefighters, this study aims to develop a machine learning algorithm with the aim of effectively and accurately identifying the onset of PTSD in firefighters, as well as detecting some important predictors of PTSD onset.
Language: zh
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Algorithms; firefighter; post-traumatic stress disorder; Machine Learning; *Firefighters/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/etiology/diagnosis; machine learning algorithm; predictor