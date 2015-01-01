SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/ip-2022-044756corr1

36963817

Miller GF, Barnett SB, Wulz AR, et al. Costs attributable to criminal justice involvement in injuries: a systematic review. Inj Prev 2023;29:91-100. doi:10.1136/ip-2022-044756

This article was previously published with an error.

The word 'original' was omitted from the fifth line of third paragraph of 'Search strategy and article selection' under Methods section. The word is necessary to explain the exclusion criteria and understand why certain publications were not included in the final sample.

Original line:

Manuscripts were excluded: (1) based on not having economic costs as inputs or outputs (n=122); (2) no criminal justice application (n=8) or (3) data external to the USA. (n=6) (figure 2).

Revised line:

Manuscripts were excluded: (1) based on not having original economic costs as inputs or outputs (n=122); (2) no criminal justice application (n=8) or (3) data external to the USA. (n=6) (figure 2).


