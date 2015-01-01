Abstract

Miller GF, Barnett SB, Wulz AR, et al. Costs attributable to criminal justice involvement in injuries: a systematic review. Inj Prev 2023;29:91-100. doi:10.1136/ip-2022-044756



This article was previously published with an error.



The word 'original' was omitted from the fifth line of third paragraph of 'Search strategy and article selection' under Methods section. The word is necessary to explain the exclusion criteria and understand why certain publications were not included in the final sample.



Original line:



Manuscripts were excluded: (1) based on not having economic costs as inputs or outputs (n=122); (2) no criminal justice application (n=8) or (3) data external to the USA. (n=6) (figure 2).



Revised line:



Manuscripts were excluded: (1) based on not having original economic costs as inputs or outputs (n=122); (2) no criminal justice application (n=8) or (3) data external to the USA. (n=6) (figure 2).

