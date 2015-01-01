Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Auto-brewery syndrome (ABS) is a rare condition that causes the digestive system to produce intoxicating amounts of alcohol due to abnormal growth of the gut microbiota. Medicolegal inferences of ABS have two distinct edges. First, malingering in drunk-driving and abusing the syndrome as a factitious disorder may occur. Second, patients suffering from the syndrome may face medicolegal and social problems. Moreover, chronic exposure to alcohol due to undiagnosed ABS might result in cognitive and behavioral disturbances. Here, we present a patient with recurrent encephalopathy episodes and chronic cognitive disturbances, who was diagnosed with the auto-brewery syndrome, to emphasize the neurocognitive consequences of the syndrome. CASE PRESENTATION: A 58 years old female presented with mild cognitive impairment, behavioral disturbances, and recurrent encephalopathy episodes. The history of hemicolectomy, an odd smell on her breath, and cravings for high carbohydrate meals during the paroxysmal episodes raised the suspicion of ABS. Her blood ethanol concentration reached 315 mg/dL following an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), and stool analysis revealed increased colonization with C. krusei and C. parapsilosis. She was free of the acute episodes, cognitive and behavioral disturbances improved, and C. krusei and C. parapsilosis were eliminated from the intestinal flora with dietary recommendations and nystatin treatment.



CONCLUSION: The auto brewery syndrome is a rare disorder of dysbiosis leading to a disturbed gut-brain axis. Being a treatable and relatively benign diagnosis, presentation of the ABS with neurocognitive disturbances necessitates highlighting.

Language: en