Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle crashes among teen drivers often involve passengers in the teen's vehicle and occupants of other vehicles, and the full cost burden for all individuals is largely unknown. This analysis estimated direct hospitalisation and emergency department charges for teen-involved crashes by teen culpability, comparing charges for the teen driver, passengers and occupants of other vehicles.



METHODS: Probabilistic linkage was performed to link the Iowa police crash reports with Iowa emergency department and Iowa hospital inpatient data. Teen drivers aged 14-17 involved in a crash from 2016 through 2020 were included. Teen culpability was determined through the crash report and examined by teen and crash characteristics. Direct medical charges were estimated from charges through linkage to the Iowa hospital inpatient and the Iowa emergency department databases.



RESULTS: Among the 28 062 teen drivers involved in vehicle crashes in Iowa between 2016 and 2020, 62.1% were culpable and 37.9% were not culpable. For all parties involved, the inpatient charges were $20.5 million in culpable crashes and $7.2 million in non-culpable crashes. The emergency department charges were $18.7 million in teen culpable crashes and $6.8 million in teen non-culpable crashes. Of the $20.5 million total inpatient charges in which a teen driver was culpable, charges of $9.5 million (46.3%) were for the injured teen driver and $11.0 million (53.7%) for other involved parties.



CONCLUSIONS: Culpable teen-involved crashes lead to higher proportions of injury and higher medical charges, with most of these charges covering other individuals in the crash.

