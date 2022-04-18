|
Citation
|
Song LL, Zheng YJ, Jian XD. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2023; 41(4): 301-303.
|
Vernacular Title
|
某货轮二氧化碳泄露致急性职业中毒的临床特征分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37248186
|
Abstract
|
Carbon dioxide is a simple asphyxial gas, with low concentrations having an excitatory effect on the respiratory center, while high concentrations have an inhibitory effect on the respiratory center. Simple carbon dioxide poisoning is rarely seen clinically. This article reviews and analyzes the treatment process of 9 cases of acute inhalation carbon dioxide poisoning in a cargo ship carbon dioxide leakage accident in May 2019, summarizes clinical treatment experience, and provides timely and effective treatment for acute pulmonary edema caused by acute inhalation carbon dioxide poisoning. In particular, the application of hormones has a good prognosis, improving clinicians' understanding of the disease.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
Carbon dioxide; Acute; Disease attributes; Gas Poisoning; Occupational poisoning