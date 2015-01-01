|
Soro WL, Haworth N, Kumar Debnath A, Wishart D. Safety Sci. 2023; 164: e106156.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Heavy trucks disproportionately contribute to road fatalities and injuries worldwide. Safety efforts to reduce these undesired outcomes have mostly focused on regulating overt driver behaviors such as speeding and fatigue, ignoring underlying systemic issues such as the financial performance of the company. Nevertheless, there is evidence that financial pressures may lead organizations to reduce safety investments and adopt payment policies that implicitly pressure drivers to drive faster and work longer hours. This paper examines the relationships between financial performance of organizations and crash influential factors, including driver employment type, driver payment method, driver skills level, type of load carried, technology adoption and vehicle acquisition. Data collected from an online survey of 69 Australian heavy trucking organizations was analyzed using the Correspondence Analysis methodology.
Language: en
Correspondence analysis; Financial performance; Heavy truck safety; Heavy vehicle safety