Citation
Crossin R, Whelan J, Hughes E, Ang BB. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37355439
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alkyl nitrites ('poppers') are a group of drugs that includes amyl nitrite, butyl nitrite, and isopropyl nitrite. Their use is prevalent among men who have sex with men (MSM), to enhance sexual comfort and pleasure. In Aotearoa New Zealand, all alkyl nitrites became prescription-only from March 2020. With alkyl nitrites no longer sold locally in stores, and no availability via pharmacies (even with a prescription), access has been significantly reduced. This decision was opposed by advocacy groups and people who use alkyl nitrites. This policy case study explores how this decision was made and impacts on MSM.
Language: en
Keywords
Medicine; Choice architecture; Default effects; Inaction; Multiple streams framework; Policy persistence