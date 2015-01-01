Abstract

Cannabis is the most widely used illicit drug in the world. It is consumed by age groups, the main ones being adolescents and young adults. Its consumption leads to somatic, psychiatric and social complications. Data in our context are scarce. The purpose of our work was to describe the epidemiological and clinical profile of patients with cannabis addiction at the Centre for Care, Support and Prevention of the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala. We conducted a retrospective cross-sectional study of patients followed from March 2021 to July 2022 for cannabis addiction at the Addiction Care, Support and Prevention Center of the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala. The diagnosis of use disorder was based on a dependency syndrome related to cannabis use (single event usage). Data entry and analysis were performed using SPSS version 7.1 software. Of the 45 cases of cannabis addiction, 44 (98%) were male patients with an average age of 21,97 years. The most affected age group was between 20 and 24 years (28/44 or 63%); 49% of consumers were students, 62% of mothers accompanying patient to the consultation. The age of cannabis use initiation was 16 years (31%), the most commonly used form of cannabis was herbal (100%) and 100% of patients used inhalation (smoking). The most common complication was amotivational syndrome (31%). Cannabis use initiation occurs at an early age. The most commonly used form of cannabis is herbal administered through inhalation (smoking). The most common complications are amotivational syndrome, cognitive disorders, sleep disorders and withdrawal syndrome.



Le cannabis est la drogue illicite la plus consommée au monde. Elle est consommée par les tranches d'âge dont les principales sont les adolescents et les jeunes adultes. Sa consommation engendre des complications somatiques, psychiatriques et sociales. Les données dans notre contexte sont rares. Le but de notre travail était de décrire le profil épidémiologique et clinique des patients présentant une addiction au cannabis au Centre de Soins, d'Accompagnement et de Prévention en Addictologie de l'Hôpital Laquintinie de Douala. L'analyse rétrospective portait sur les patients suivis de mars 2021 à juillet 2022 pour addiction au cannabis. Sur les 45 cas d'addiction au cannabis, 44 (98%) patients de sexe masculin et l'âge moyen était 21,97 ans, la tranche d'âge la plus représentée est comprise entre 20 et 24 ans (28/44 soit 63%); quarante neuf (49%) des consommateurs sont des étudiants, 62% des mères accompagnant le patient en consultation. L'âge de début de consommation est 16 ans (31%), la forme de cannabis la plus consommée est l'herbe (100%) et 100% des patients consomment par voie inhalée (fumée). La complication la plus fréquente était le syndrome amotivationnel (31%). L'âge de début de consommation est précoce. L'herbe est la forme la plus consommée et se fait par voie inhalée (fumée). Les complications les plus fréquentes sont le syndrome amotivationnel, les troubles cognitifs les troubles du sommeil et le syndrome de sevrage.



Keywords: Cannabis; Douala; clinical profile.



