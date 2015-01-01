Abstract

The current edition of 'Predictors of self-harm and suicide in LBGT youth: Gender roles, socioeconomic status, bullying, and school experience'1conceals risk factors for self-injury and suicide. Lesbian, Gay, Biseksual, Transgender, dan Queer (LGBTQ) youth are frequently subjected to societal pressure, anxiety, hostility, and increased levels of social stigma and rejection, which can lead to major emotional and mental health problems.2 This is significant since LGBT youth frequently experience loneliness and struggle to get appropriate support.3 Efforts to promote knowledge and attention to LGBT adolescent mental health are critical in assisting them in attaining greater welfare and lowering the frequency of suicides.4



LGBTQ youth frequently confront specific obstacles in their life, particularly those connected to gender identity and sexual orientation, which can lead to self-harm.5 LGBTQ youth may encounter greater amounts of strain and stress than their classmates,6 therefore, self-harm and suicide are methods for them to cope with pressure when emotions spiral out of control and feelings of hopelessness.3,7,8,9 The problem of self-harm and suicide thoughts need urgent attention, one of which is through the use of Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) as a therapeutic technique that can be an effective solution in building self-love and increasing mental health for LGBTQ youth.10,11

