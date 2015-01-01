Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transport injuries (TIs) are a major cause of global disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) and mortality. In this study, we aimed to assess the global burden and trends of TIs from 1990 to 2019.



METHODS: We assessed the annual age-standardised incidence rate (ASIR) and age-standardised DALYs rate of TIs by sex, age, Social Development Index (SDI) and geographical region from 1990 to 2019 from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. The changing trends were described by estimated annual percentage changes (EAPCs).



RESULTS: Globally, in 2019, the ASIR and age-standardised DALYs rates of TIs were 134 6.06/100 000 (95% UI 11 42.6/100 000-157 5.57/100 000) and 97 7.91/100 000 (86 8.91/100 000-107 6.81/100 000), respectively. From 1990 to 2019, the global ASIR of TIs presented significant upwards trends with the EAPC (0.25%, 95% CI 0.19% to 0.31%), and it was significantly increased in the age groups of 15-49 (0.37%, 95% CI 0.29% to 0.45%), 50-69 (0.40%, 95% CI 0.36% to 0.44%) and 70+ (0.22%, 95% CI 0.17% to 0.28%). Prominent increases in ASIR were detected in middle-SDI areas (0.72%, 95% CI 0.57% to 0.87%), low-middle SDI areas (0.66%, 95% CI 0.59% to 0.72%) and low-SDI areas (0.21%, 95% CI 0.17% to 0.26%). The global age-standardised DALYs rate presented downwards trends with the EAPC (-1.27%, 95% CI -1.35% to -1.2%), and it was significantly decreased in all age groups and SDI areas.



CONCLUSION: Globally, TIs still cause a serious burden, and the incidence has significantly increased, especially in people above the age of 14 and in middle-SDI and low-SDI areas, thus necessitating more attention and health interventions.

Language: en