Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research characterizes the clinical and neuropsychological profiles and the quality of life in a group of Ecuadorian women who suffered physical violence, psychological violence, or sexual violence, exploring their relationships with sociodemographic factors.



METHODS: A battery of tests were used to explore the clinical and neuropsychological functions and quality of life in 120 participants who were selected from a population affected by violence.



RESULTS: Sixty percent of the participants showed clinical anxiety, 26.7% clinical depression, 40% post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, 15% moderate personality disorder, and 51.7% a low quality-of-life index. Their Z-scores in the neuropsychological domains evaluated were verbal memory (Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test = -1.35), working memory (Digits = -1.67), attention (D2 = -1.24), processing speed (Coding = -1.33; Trail Making Test A = 1.81), and executive function (Trail Making Test B = -1.15; Stroop = -0.20; verbal-semantic fluency test = 0.05; verbal fluency test = -1.23).



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of women who suffered gender-based violence presented clinical levels of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic symptoms. The cognitive functions with lower scores (Z < -1.5) were working memory and processing speed, mediated by education factor.

Language: en