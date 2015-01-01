|
Citation
|
Meneses Meneses AY, Fernández-Gonzalo S, Jodar Vicente M. Womens Health Rep. (New Rochelle) 2023; 4(1): 448-460.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37645587
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This research characterizes the clinical and neuropsychological profiles and the quality of life in a group of Ecuadorian women who suffered physical violence, psychological violence, or sexual violence, exploring their relationships with sociodemographic factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender-based violence; violence against women; battered women