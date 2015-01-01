Abstract

Context: The consumption of alcoholic beverages in excess is characterized as a chronic disease, and is more associated with death than all illicit psychoactive substances combined. The consumption of alcohol in large quantities, constantly, can bring immense negative impacts, both due to the relationship with traffic accidents and domestic violence, as well as the health of consumers, since alcoholism contributes to liver, heart and mental problems.



OBJECTIVE: To collect information on the habits of alcohol consumption among workers of a municipal public market, evaluating the level of dependence and the correlation of ethyl consumption with risk situations.



METHODology: A descriptive, cross-sectional study was carried out in 2022 on the pattern of alcohol consumption in workers of a municipal public market in Aracaju, through an easy-to-apply and correct test with cross-cultural validation, which identifies the disorders caused by the use of alcoholic beverages, which is the AUDIT (Alcohol User Disorder Identification) psychometric questionnaire. 50 people of both sexes.



RESULTS: Of the 50 workers interviewed, more than half (52%) scored between 8 and 15 points, i.e., presented risk consumption for alcohol, 16% scored between 0 and 7 points, which corresponds on the scale of this test to a low risk consumption of alcohol, 12% of the interviewees scored between 16 and 19 points, meaning harmful use of alcohol and 20% of the sample scored more than 20 points meaning a probable dependence on alcohol.



CONCLUSION: Most workers have a risky consumption pattern, being susceptible to dangerous consequences for themselves and those around them, requiring greater interventions by the public authorities.

