Citation
Ukoji VU, Ukoji VN. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37735066
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nigeria is one of the most terrorised countries due to terrorist attacks and violent clashes. There have been many fatalities resulting from this violence, which started in the late 1960s and has significantly increased recently. Violence in Nigeria has been studied, but not about Nigeria's mortality experience over time. This study described the patterns and trends of deaths related to violence in Nigeria over 16 years.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Violence; Mortality