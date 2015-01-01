Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There are deficits in the completeness, accuracy and timeliness of death certification internationally. In April 2023, England implemented a statutory Medical Examiners system primarily aiming to improve the quality of certification of death data. We sought to assess the current quality of death certification among general practitioners and medical examiners.



METHODS: An online survey was conducted with general practitioners and medical examiners in the Yorkshire region to determine how Medical Certifications of Cause of Death (MCCD) are completed and commonly experienced sources of errors (e.g., a lack of a reported time frame, absent or inadequate reporting of comorbidities, incorrect underlying cause-of-death, and an inaccurate sequence of events).



RESULTS: The survey was completed by general practitioners (n = 95) and medical examiners (n = 9). Participant responses, including to a hypothetical case, confirmed the quality of the certification was less variable among MEs compared to GPs, but still below international standards.



CONCLUSIONS: Efforts to enhance the quality of death certification require further consideration. Mandating a medical examiner system may not lead to intended improvements in the quality and cause of death data that form a critical component of mortality statistics that underpin health planning and monitoring.

Language: en