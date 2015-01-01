|
Balázs. Eng. Mil. Bull. 2023; 33(2): 23-35.
Mesterséges intelligencia a tűzszerészfeladatokban: - a tűzszerészfeladatok keretei hazánkban I. rész
(Copyright © 2023, Ludovika University Press)
Abstract
The main goal of the four-part article series entitled Artificial Intelligence in EOD Tasks is to present the EOD Support Information System Based on Artificial Intelligence. In Part I of the series of articles, the public service duties of the HDF 1st EOD and River Guard Regiment and its predecessor organization, as well as the implementation framework of the exemption activity, will be presented. Furthermore, the statistical data that show the amount of explosive ordnance discovered in Hungary, thus proving the professional tasks of the EOD and the future and important role of their support will be presented.
Language: hu
artificial intelligence; EOD; explosive ordnance; mortar grenade; recognition system