Abstract

The various challenges of the 21st century affect all armies of the world. Responding to challenges includes striving for continuous development. These aspirations should be present in the area of the Hungarian Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) also. Periodically we have to review this area, and if it is necessary, we should make decisions which guarantee the effective and successful work of the EOD soldiers in every time, everywhere and in all circumstances.



===



A 21. század számtalan új kihívást tartogat, amelyek hatással vannak a világ összes hadseregére. A kihívásokra való reagálás magába foglalja a folyamatos fejlődésre, fejlesztésre való törekvéseket, amelyek természetesen a tűzszerészet tekintetében sem maradhatnak el. Elkerülhetetlenné válik, hogy időnként felülvizsgáljuk a tűzszerészet helyzetét Magyarországon, és ha szükséges, akkor meghozzuk azokat a döntéseket, amelyek szavatolják azt, hogy a magyar tűzszerészek mindig, mindenhol, minden körülmények között eredményesen végezzék munkájukat.

Language: hu