Citation
Dániel S. Eng. Mil. Bull. 2023; 33(2): 37-48.
Vernacular Title
A magyar tűzszerészet digitális technológiai fejlesztésének lehetősége
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
The various challenges of the 21st century affect all armies of the world. Responding to challenges includes striving for continuous development. These aspirations should be present in the area of the Hungarian Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) also. Periodically we have to review this area, and if it is necessary, we should make decisions which guarantee the effective and successful work of the EOD soldiers in every time, everywhere and in all circumstances.
Language: hu
Keywords
challenges; development; digitalization; EOD