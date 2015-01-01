|
Zsolt L. Eng. Mil. Bull. 2023; 33(2): 59-74.
A fővonali vasúti Tisza-hidak helyettesíthetőségének kérdései
PMID
The development of Hungary's national resilience also includes defence preparedness tasks under the relevant legislation. Preparedness for defence creates the capability for the systems involved in preparedness to respond adequately to disruptions. This response capability is primarily aimed at maintaining operational capability, which is a priority for transport systems because of their impact on the national economy. Preparing transport systems, including the rail transport sub-sector, for defence is one of the matter of identifying critical infrastructure elements and resolving their substitutability. This article examines the substitutability of the main-line railway bridges on the river Tisza of the east-west corridor which is likely to play a significant role in the transport of goods by rail and thus in the military transport tasks.
Language: hu
military logistics; preparedness for defence; railway bridges on the main rivers; railway traffic; substitution; V0 railway line