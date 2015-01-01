Abstract

The development of Hungary's national resilience also includes defence preparedness tasks under the relevant legislation. Preparedness for defence creates the capability for the systems involved in preparedness to respond adequately to disruptions. This response capability is primarily aimed at maintaining operational capability, which is a priority for transport systems because of their impact on the national economy. Preparing transport systems, including the rail transport sub-sector, for defence is one of the matter of identifying critical infrastructure elements and resolving their substitutability. This article examines the substitutability of the main-line railway bridges on the river Tisza of the east-west corridor which is likely to play a significant role in the transport of goods by rail and thus in the military transport tasks.



===



Magyarország nemzeti ellenálló képességének kialakításába a vonatkozó jogszabályok szerint a védelmi célú felkészítés feladatai is beletartoznak. A védelmi célú felkészítés megteremti a lehetőséget, hogy a felkészítésbe bevont rendszerek a jelentkező zavarokra megfelelően tudjanak reagálni. E reagálóképesség elsősorban a működőképesség megtartására irányul, ami a közlekedési rendszereknél kiemelt fontosságú, azok nemzetgazdaságra gyakorolt hatásai miatt. A közlekedési rendszerek, így a vasúti közlekedési alágazat, védelmi célú felkészítésének egyik feladata a kritikusinfrastruktúra-elemek meghatározása és helyettesíthetőségük megoldása. A cikk a vasúti árufuvarozás és ezáltal a katonai szállítási feladatok lebonyolításában jelentős szerepet játszó kelet-nyugati útvonalak tiszai átkelőinek vonali helyettesítési kérdéseit vizsgálja.

Language: hu