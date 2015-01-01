Abstract

Inland excess water is a complex hydrometeorological phenomenon, which is a specific territory of the Hungarian water management. Many natural and anthropogenic factors influence the formation of inland excess water. It is essential to adapt to the specificities of an area in order to implement effective water damage control. The article provides a comprehensive picture of the factors influencing the formation of inland excess water. Domestic inland water management has a long history in Hungary. Over the past 80 years, an extremely complex inland drainage network has been built on lowland areas. Reconstruction of these systems has now become essential, and their maintenance also poses a serious challenge to the professionals. The author describes the basic technical solutions of inland excess water management. The article pays special attention to the development of the strategic directions of domestic inland excess water management.Inland excess water management must be closely linked to the approach of integrated water management. In the future, it is not enough to follow the principle of draining excess water, more complex, more sustainable water management must be created.



===



A belvizet mint igen komplex hidrometeorológiai jelenséget a hazai vízgazdálkodás sajátjának tekinthetjük. A belvízi elöntések kialakulását számos természetes és antropogén tényező befolyásolja, amelyekhez elengedhetetlen a területi sajátosságok figyelembevételével alkalmazkodni a hatékony vízkárelhárítás végrehajtása érdekében. A cikkben átfogó képet kapunk a belvízi elöntések kialakulását befolyásoló tényezőkről. A hazai belvízrendezés hosszú múltra tekint vissza. Az elmúlt 80 év alatt egy rendkívül összetett belvízelvezető hálózat épült ki a síkvidéki területeken. Ezen rendszerek rekonstrukciója mára elengedhetetlenné vált, emellett fenntartásuk is komoly kihívás elé állítja a hazai szakembereket. A szerző ismerteti a belvízrendezés alapvető műszaki megoldásait. A cikk kiemelt figyelmet fordít a hazai belvízrendezés stratégiai irányvonalainak fejlődésére. A belvízrendezést szorosan össze kell kötni az integrált vízgazdálkodás szemléletével. A jövőben nem elegendő a többletvíz elvezetésének elvét követni, összetettebb, fenntarthatóbb vízgazdálkodást kell teremteni.

Language: hu