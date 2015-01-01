Abstract

Workplace violence (WPV) is known to threaten the safety of patients and staff. In 2018, a wellness survey showed many employees had not received training on WPV prevention and felt unprepared to manage aggression. The health network's leaders knew they needed to take action. From various multidisciplinary committees, the leaders were able to create a comprehensive WPV prevention program. Some of the highlights of this program include forming a centralized security department, codes of conduct, and crisis response process, adopting tools to predict violence, and providing a range of education. Data from WPV events showed the health network had a statistically significant reduction in WPV events from 2020 to 2021. However, WPV events increased in 2022. This increase in 2022 mirrors national trends in WPV. There are a number of factors that may have impacted this increase. Regardless, the leaders at the health network are dedicated to continuously improving the WPV prevention program. Some of the ongoing projects include improving data collection methods and building a long-term notification for highly violent individuals. This WPV prevention program relies on the commitment of its multidisciplinary team members and focuses on taking care of patients while also prioritizing the wellness of the staff.

