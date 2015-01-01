Abstract

Research supports protective behavioral strategies (PBS) as effective in reducing substance use, intoxication, and/or related risks/harms. However, despite the predominance of polysubstance use and common co-occurrence of different substance use disorders (SUDs), previous PBS research has been limited in terms of substance-specific measurement. This study sought to develop and validate a measure of PBS that is not substance-specific. Building from initial pilot work, we tested the psychometric properties of the Substance Use Protective Strategies Scale (SUPSS) in a large sample of young adults (N = 7325, aged 18-30), who reported using multiple psychoactive substances (other than alcohol and nicotine), recruited via social media in Poland. By splitting the sample, we conducted exploratory (n = 3709) and confirmatory factor analysis (n = 3614), which supported a 4-factor structure with 19 items (7 items dropped): Preparation for use (α = 0.66), Manner of use (α = 0.85), Additional concerns (α = 0.74), and Setting (α = 0.62). Configural, metric and scalar invariance were supported across sex, age, and user status for most substance types (cannabis, dissociatives, etc.). Further, the SUPSS factors were strongly associated with substance-related harms (R-squared = 0.495) and SUD symptoms (DUDIT, R-squared = 0.570). Our model fit was adequate (but not excellent), and two subscales had low internal consistency, highlighting the need for further improvement of the SUPSS. Despite its limitations, we found the SUPSS to have strong psychometric properties and it holds promise to enhance PBS research and harm reduction-oriented interventions.

Language: en