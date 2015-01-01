|
McAuley A, Palmateer N, Goldberg DJ, Shivaji T, Ritchie T, Licence K, Carter D, Hutchinson SJ. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37865531
BACKGROUND: Drug-related deaths (DRDs) in Scotland increased for seven years in a row between 2014 and 2020, consolidating Scotland's place at the top of the United Kingdom and European drug-related mortality charts. One of the defining features of this recent and rapid rise has been the role of benzodiazepines, which are now involved in the majority of all DRDs. These deaths are linked to use of non-prescribed, benzodiazepine-type novel psychoactive substances (NPS) which have been identified by the United Nations as a global threat to public health. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence and determinants of non-prescribed benzodiazepine use and its association with recent non-fatal overdose among a national sample of people who inject drugs (PWID).
Mortality; Benzodiazepines; Drugs; NPS; Overdose; Prescribing